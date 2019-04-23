Man Struck, Killed by Freight Train in Northern New Jersey

A man was hit and killed by a freight train in Bergenfield, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon, police say. Chopper 4 at the scene with the latest.

A man was hit and killed by a freight train in northern New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Bergenfield police say the incident took place at West Church Street prior to 2 p.m.

Although, NJ Transit does not use the rails involved in the incident, and won't be impacted, the freight train occupied street crossings in the Bergenfield and Dumont area prompting closures. It is unknown when these crossings will be reopened.

According to Federal Railroad Administration records, there have been two prior accidents at the crossing. In 2003, a CSX train hit and killed "a trespasser," a report says. While in 1980, a Conrail train hita a car injuring the driver.

Additional information was not immediately available. It is unclear if the pedestrian was trying to cross the rails when the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.