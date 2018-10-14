Man Strangled By Shirt Caught in Subway Escalator: NYPD

What to Know A man choked to death on his own shirt when it became caught in a subway escalator, the NYPD said

The man was found unresponsive at the top of the elevator platform at the Intervale subway station in the Bronx, police say

He had been drinking before he fell on the escalator, police say

A man was choked to death by his own shirt on Sunday when he fell on an escalator in a subway station and his shirt became caught in the moving staircase, police said.

Carlos Alvarez, 48, of the Bronx, was brought to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Alvarez had been drinking before he fell at the Intervale subway station in the Bronx shortly before 4 a.m., police said.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive at the top landing of the escalator.