An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped for a short time Friday morning when a man stole her father's car on Long Island, police say.

The incident took place after the girl's father drove them to a 7-Eleven in Deer Park and left his daughter inside the unlocked car as he went into the store, the Suffolk County Police Department said late Friday.

That's when police say a man pulled into the parking lot in a red van, jumped into the white Acura and drove away with the 8-year-old inside.

According to police, the man allegedly stopped nearby at West Islip Hot Bagels soon after and dropped off the child. She was unharmed, officials said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who fled in the car after dropping off the girl. Detectives urge people with information to call 631-854-8152.