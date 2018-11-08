What to Know A man who stole a Starbucks mug is on the loose after he threatened an employee with a knife.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a travel mug from a Starbucks store in midtown, then threatened worker with a knife when the worker chased after him.

The suspect walked into a Starbucks store on Seventh Avenue near West 36th Street the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 17, swiped a travel mug off a shelf and walked out without paying for it, police said. A 25-year-old employee chased after him in an attempt to retrieve the mug.

When the worker caught up to the man, the man showed a knife and threatened to stab him, according to police. The robber then fled down into the subway at 34 Street/Herald Square.

The man is described as 35 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He wore eyeglasses, a gray or light green sweat-suit, and he had a shopping bag and rolling travel cart with him.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).