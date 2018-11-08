NYPD: Man Steals Starbucks Mug, Threatens to Stab Worker Chasing After Him - NBC New York
NYPD: Man Steals Starbucks Mug, Threatens to Stab Worker Chasing After Him

The man swiped the mug from a Starbucks in midtown.

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man who stole a Starbucks mug is on the loose after he threatened an employee with a knife.

    • The employee chased the robber after he swiped a mug from a midtown Starbucks, and when he caught up to him, he threatened to stab him.

    • Police are still searching for the robber. Those with any information are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a travel mug from a Starbucks store in midtown, then threatened worker with a knife when the worker chased after him.

    The suspect walked into a Starbucks store on Seventh Avenue near West 36th Street the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 17, swiped a travel mug off a shelf and walked out without paying for it, police said. A 25-year-old employee chased after him in an attempt to retrieve the mug.

    When the worker caught up to the man, the man showed a knife and threatened to stab him, according to police. The robber then fled down into the subway at 34 Street/Herald Square.

    The man is described as 35 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He wore eyeglasses, a gray or light green sweat-suit, and he had a shopping bag and rolling travel cart with him.

    Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

