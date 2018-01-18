Thief Steals Greyhound Bus in Manhattan: Police

Police were seen surrounding the Greyhound bus at 31st Street and 10th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A person drove away with a Greyhound bus on Manhattan’s West Side on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The suspect stole the parked bus from a lot at 40th Street and Dyer Avenue, according to Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo. The lot is a few blocks away from Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The suspect was arrested less than 10 blocks to the south at 31st Street and 10th Avenue, Pentangelo said.

The abandoned bus was seen surrounded by police shortly before 3 p.m. It was eventualy escorted away by police vehicles.

The suspect hasn't been identified and police are investigating a possible motive.

It's not believed anyone was on the bus at the time, and no injuries were reported.