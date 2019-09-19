A man attacked an 89-year-old woman at her New York City front door and took $5,000 in cash that was meant to buy a tombstone for her husband, the NYPD said Thursday.

Police say the robbery occurred Saturday just before noon at the woman's Manhattan residence near East 10 Street and Avenue D. The victim was coming home from shopping and as she entered her apartment, the robbery suspect grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.

"Where's the money?," the suspect reportedly said. The 89-year-old woman replied that it was in a drawer in her bedroom.

The victim's husband died two years ago and the $5,000 the suspect stole was supposed to pay for her husband's tombstone, according to police.

She suffered neck and back pain from the attack but she was treated and released from the hospital.

The robbery suspect is described as a 160-pound adult man with light complexion and a beard. He's about 5'8'' and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, blue t-shirt, white sneakers, backpack and a black and blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).