Man Steals 20 Bags of Shrimp Worth $440 From NY Grocery Store: Police

The robber stole $440 worth of shirmp

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 38 minutes ago

    Suffolk County Police Department

    A man stole 20 bags of shrimp from a Stop & Shop in Suffolk County, police say.

    The man walked into the Farmingville store on North Ocean Avenue on the evening of Oct. 17 and left with $440 worth of the shellfish.

    The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

    Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a 5,000 cash reward for anyone with information about the robbery. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

