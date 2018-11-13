A man stole 20 bags of shrimp from a Stop & Shop in Suffolk County, police say.

The man walked into the Farmingville store on North Ocean Avenue on the evening of Oct. 17 and left with $440 worth of the shellfish.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a 5,000 cash reward for anyone with information about the robbery. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.