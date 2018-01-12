A man threatened to blow off a clerk's head while stealing a bag of Cheetos in Brooklyn, police say.

An armed man threatened to blow a bodega clerk’s head off while robbing a Brooklyn store of Cheetos, police said.

The suspect walked into a bodega on Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville late last month and handed the clerk a $50 bill to pay for food, according to police. The clerk refused to accept the bill, telling the man it appeared to be counterfeit.

That’s when police say the man pulled out a firearm and told the clerk: “Try and do something and I’ll blow your head off!”

The suspect then grabbed a bag of Cheetos from the counter and ran from the store, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD released video of the suspect on Friday. The department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

