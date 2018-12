Police are looking for a man accused of stalking an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Brooklyn Monday.

The girl was walking down South 9th Street in Williamsburg at around 4 p.m. when she noticed the man had been following her since she left school, about five blocks away, police said.

She ran home to her apartment building in the area of Kent Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.