Police are looking for a man who they say tried to get a young girl on Long Island to walk away with him.

Cops claim the unknown man on Tuesday morning asked the 10-year-old girl walking to her bus stop near North Forest and Maple Avenue in Rockville Centre if she wanted to leave him with. Officials say the man showed the girl a gun and knife in his waistband when she refused.

The startled girl then ran for help, running towards other students and parents at the bus stop, according to police. The suspect then took off.

Police released this sketch of the man

Photo credit: Handout

Police said the same man, who they described as having braids and being in his 30s, has also been spotted near Francis F. Wilson Elementary School. Investigators released a sketch of the man (above).

Witnesses with tips are urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

