The domestic dispute happened at a home on 42nd Street in Sunset Park, police said

A man in Brooklyn allegedly attacked his wife and daughter, stabbed himself in the stomach and set a fire before he was arrested, authorities said.

Police responding to a home on 42nd Street in Sunset Park around 3:30 p.m. Friday found three people injured in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, the NYPD said.

The 64-year-old man allegedly slashed his 63-year-old wife’s finger and slashed their 45-year-old daughter on both shoulders before stabbing himself in the stomach, authorities said.

The man also allegedly tried to set the home on fire, according to police.

None of the three sustained serious injuries, and all of them are expected to survive, police said.

The man was taken into police custody, and all three family members were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The FDNY put out the fire the man set, police said.