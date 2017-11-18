Man Stabs His Mother to Death in Their NY Home: Police - NBC New York
Man Stabs His Mother to Death in Their NY Home: Police

    Suffolk County Police Department
    Police released this mugshot (inset) of Christopher Storm Harrison.

    A 26-year-old man stabbed his mother to death in the home they shared on Long Island, police said. 

    Christopher Storm Harrison was charged with second-degree murder, Suffolk County police said. 

    Police were called to the home on Union Avenue in Center Moriches shortly before 10 p.m. Friday because of a domestic dispute. 

    Joyce Skarka was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

    Published 2 hours ago

