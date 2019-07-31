What many considers a common courtesy on the subway led to a stabbing in Manhattan where two men were injured Tuesday night.

Police say a 55-year-old man riding southbound on the A train in lower Manhattan asked a 40-year-old fellow passenger to remove his bag from a seat so he can sit down. The seated man refused and the confrontation led to a fight.

He then stabbed the older man in the abdomen with a paring knife, police said.

The stabbing suspect attempted to flee when another man, 31, chased after him and got stabbed in the arm. The 40-year-old was later tased and apprehended in front of 75 Bowery, according to police.

The two victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Charges against the suspect are pending, police said.