Man Stabs Another on NYC Subway After Refusing to Remove Bag From Seat
Man Stabs Another on NYC Subway After Refusing to Remove Bag From Seat

Published 21 minutes ago

    Man Stabs Another on NYC Subway After Refusing to Remove Bag From Seat

    What many considers a common courtesy on the subway led to a stabbing in Manhattan where two men were injured Tuesday night.

    Police say a 55-year-old man riding southbound on the A train in lower Manhattan asked a 40-year-old fellow passenger to remove his bag from a seat so he can sit down. The seated man refused and the confrontation led to a fight.

    He then stabbed the older man in the abdomen with a paring knife, police said.

    The stabbing suspect attempted to flee when another man, 31, chased after him and got stabbed in the arm. The 40-year-old was later tased and apprehended in front of 75 Bowery, according to police.

    The two victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

    Charges against the suspect are pending, police said.

