A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in his own home early Saturday, police said.

Terrall Coleman was stabbed in the head and torso in his apartment on 127th Avenue in Jamaica just before 5 a.m., the NYPD said.

He was brought to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Charges were pending. The two men knew each other.

The investigation was ongoing.