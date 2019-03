A man was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a laundromat on Long Island, police said Saturday.

Juan Gabrial Chic Sian, 35, was found in the parking lot of the Laundry Palace in Hempstead just after midnight on Friday, Nassau County police said.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.