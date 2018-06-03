Man Stabbed to Death Over $70: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Stabbed to Death Over $70: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Stabbed to Death Over $70: NYPD

    The NYPD released this surveillance video of three suspects in the stabbing death of a Bronx man in his home. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in a robbery at his home, police said Sunday. The thieves made off with $70. 

    Ira Faulkner was stabbed in the abdomen on Wednesday, the NYPD said. He was brought to Lincoln Hospital where he died. 

    Another man, age 54, was also stabbed but survived, police said. 

    The men were in Faulkner's apartment building on Intervale Avenue in the Woodstock neighborhood when three robbers entered and demanded money, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The robbers took $70 and fled, police said. 

    No one has been arrested. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us