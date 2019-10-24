The victim bought a soda, set it down on a bench outside, then walked back in to get a sandwich — but never walked out after being stabbed by a man during an argument. NBC New York’s Marc Santia reports.

The incident began around 1 p.m. Thursday in the Woodstock neighborhood, police said. The victim, Franki Willians, went into the Robinson Deli and Grocery and bought a drink, according to a friend, and went to sit on a bench across the street.

He then went back into the store to get a sandwich, but never came back out, the friend told NBC New York.

Willians got into an argument with a man he may have known inside the deli, and was repeatedly stabbed in the torso after the dispute escalated, police said. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.