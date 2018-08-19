Man Stabbed on Subway Platform, Critically Injured: NYPD

A 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a subway platform in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The victim was on the southbound platform of the Ralph Avenue station waiting for the A or C train at about 11 p.m. Saturday when the assailant entered and they got into an argument, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and on the left side of his torso, police said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

The attacker, who was in his 40s, was arrested, police said. The weapon was retrieved.

Charges are pending.