A driver was going erratically down a road in Manorville before another driver got out of his car to check to see if he had been hit. The erratic driver stopped as well and stabbed the man, then took off. NBC New York’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know A driver wildly going along Long Island streets stabbed a man in a fit of road rage after the victim suspected his car was hit, police said

A man was allegedly passing cars in Manorville when another driver thought his car had been hit, and pulled over to inspect it

The erratic driver pulled over too, and after a verbal argument stabbed the victim in the stomach in front of his wife, police said

A driver wildly going along Long Island streets stabbed a man in a fit of road rage after the victim suspected his car had been struck, police said.

Suffolk County officers were called to the scene in Manorville just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a man driving erratically on Wading River Road, according to officials, as it was driving fast and attempting to pass other vehicles.

A driver of one of the cars the man tried to pass believed his car had been struck at the intersection of South Street, and pulled into a nearby parking lot to check on any damages, police said.

The erratic driver also stopped and — after a verbal altercation with the man and woman in the SUV — stabbed the driver in the stomach, according to Suffolk County police.

The victim, whose car police said was not struck by the wild driver, was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. His wife, who was in the car with him, was not injured.

Shortly after, the suspect fled the scene and is sought by police. An investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County police.