Man Stabbed in Times Square Subway Station: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Surveillance Video of Suspects in Times Square Subway Stabbing

    The NYPD released this surveillance video of suspects in a stabbing at the Times Square subway station early Saturday. (Published 27 minutes ago)

    A man was stabbed in the Times Square subway station early Saturday by a group of young men who also stole his coat and book bag, police said. 

    The 18-year-old victim was on the stairs just before 5 a.m. when the group started beating him, the NYPD said. One of the men brandished a knife and stabbed in the torso, police said. 

    The group stole the victim's coat and bag, which contained a UPS vest, police said. 

    Police said the men appeared to be between 17 and 25 years old. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

