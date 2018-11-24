Man Stabbed in Times Square Subway Station: NYPD

The NYPD released this surveillance video of suspects in a stabbing at the Times Square subway station early Saturday. (Published 27 minutes ago)

A man was stabbed in the Times Square subway station early Saturday by a group of young men who also stole his coat and book bag, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was on the stairs just before 5 a.m. when the group started beating him, the NYPD said. One of the men brandished a knife and stabbed in the torso, police said.

The group stole the victim's coat and bag, which contained a UPS vest, police said.

Police said the men appeared to be between 17 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Top Tri-State News Photos