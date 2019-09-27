NYPD: Man Slashed On Board Subway Train in Broad Daylight - NBC New York
NYPD: Man Slashed On Board Subway Train in Broad Daylight

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man was stabbed in the stomach on board a subway train Friday afternoon, police say

    • According to the NYPD, the incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. at the 125 Street and Lenox Avenue station

    • Police say the suspect was about 6 feet and 2 inches, slim and wearing a hoodie and sneakers

    A man was slashed in the stomach on board an uptown subway train in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police say.

    According to the NYPD, the incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. at the 125 Street and Lenox Avenue station.

    Police say it all started with an argument underground, but at some point the suspect pulled out a sharp object and cut the 49-year-old man.

    That commuter allegedly suffered a superficial wound on his stomach.

    Police say the suspect was about 6 feet and 2 inches, slim and wearing a hoodie and sneakers. 

    The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital. His condition or the extent of his injuries are not immediately clear. 

