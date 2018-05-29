18-Year-Old Man Found Stabbed on NYC Street Dies: Cops - NBC New York
18-Year-Old Man Found Stabbed on NYC Street Dies: Cops

By Tracie Strahan

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 18-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was stabbed in the Bronx, police say

    • The man was found stabbed in his chest at East 212 Street and Dekalb Avenue in Norwood

    • No arrests have been made and police say they still don't have any suspects in the case

    A man has died after he was brutally stabbed in the Bronx and found in the street.

    Police say the 18-year-old man was found stabbed in his chest at East 212 Street and Dekalb Avenue in Norwood around 12:30 Tuesday morning. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

    It wasn’t immediately clear why the man, who has yet to be identified, was attacked. Video from the scene shows several cops on scene with a large part of the street blocked off. 

    No arrests have been made and police say they still don't have any suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing. 

