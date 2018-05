A 26-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in Brooklyn Friday, police say.

Police were called to Bedford Avenue and Union Street in Crown Heights at around 5 p.m. for a report of a man stabbed multiple times all over the body, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears someone stabbed the victim by Franklin Avenue and Union Street, then ran off.

No arrest has been made.