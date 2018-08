A man has died after being stabbed on a Bronx street during an argument just after midnight Friday, police say.

The 55-year-old victim was arguing with two other men near East 196th Street and Briggs Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck, police and neighbors said.

Responding EMS found him unconscious and unresponsive, and took him to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made; investigation is ongoing.