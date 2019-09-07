Man Stabbed During Attempted Mugging on Subway: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Stabbed During Attempted Mugging on Subway: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    Man Stabbed on Subway During Attempted Robbery

    The NYPD released this surveillance video of suspects accused of stabbing and punching a man on the subway during an attempted robbery.

    A man riding the subway was stabbed and punched during an attempted mugging by a group of people early Saturday, the NYPD said. 

    The 38-year-old victim was on the northbound D train in Chinatown when five people came up and demanded money, police said. 

    He refused and two of the men started punching him, police said. He resisted and a third man asked one of the women to give him a knife. 

    The man then stabbed the victim in the head and torso, police said. 

    The suspects fled at the Grand Street station on the Lower East Side, police said. 

    The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

