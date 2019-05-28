A brutal attack in a midtown Manhattan subway station left a man with stab wounds to his neck and abdomen late Monday night, and police are seeking two suspects in the assault.

Authorities report the call came in just after 11 p.m. for an attack on the platform at the Bryant Park subway station, at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

There was apparently some kind of dispute on the platform prior to the stabbing, police said, though it was not clear if the victim and suspects knew each other.

The victim, a 24-year-old Hispanic male, was transported to Bellevue and is expected to survive.

The NYPD said they were looking for two Hispanic men as suspects, though no details about the suspects were available early Tuesday either. They allegedly fled the station and out to street level after the stabbing.