A man sleeping on the subway was slashed after he woke up to find another man going through his backpack, police say.

The 48-year-old man was snoozing on the D train at around 11:45 p.m. Friday when he woke up to find the suspect dumping the items inside his backpack on the floor of the train, according to the NYPD. When he confronted the man, he was slashed.

Police said he was cut in the hands, face and neck at the 205 Street/Bainbridge Avenue station in the Bronx, officials said. The attacker then fled the area.

The victim then quickly realized the attacker stole his cell phone.

The NYPD released surveillance photo of the man last seen wearing sunglasses and a blue Nike sweatshirt.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.