Man Slashed in Neck in Tribeca Subway Station: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Slashed in Neck in Tribeca Subway Station: NYPD

Published 45 minutes ago

    CitizenApp
    Emergency workers respond after a man was slashed in a Tribeca subway station.

    A man was slashed in the neck during a robbery in a Tribeca subway station on Saturday evening, police said. 

    The 55-year-old victim was conscious and alert as he was taken to a hospital, the NYPD said. 

    He was descending the stairs into the Franklin Street subway station shortly before 9 p.m. when someone came up with a knife and demanded money, police said. 

    The victim handed over two cell phones and $7, police said. Then he tried to keep going down to the subway and was attacked by the thief, who slashed his neck with a sharp object. 

    Beth Elwood

