Man Slashed in Neck in Tribeca Subway Station: NYPD

A man was slashed in the neck during a robbery in a Tribeca subway station on Saturday evening, police said.

The 55-year-old victim was conscious and alert as he was taken to a hospital, the NYPD said.

He was descending the stairs into the Franklin Street subway station shortly before 9 p.m. when someone came up with a knife and demanded money, police said.

The victim handed over two cell phones and $7, police said. Then he tried to keep going down to the subway and was attacked by the thief, who slashed his neck with a sharp object.