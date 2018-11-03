Police released these surveillance photos of suspects in an assault that started at a Bushwick restaurant.

A man had a glass bottle thrown in his face and was slashed in the neck in an argument that started while he was waiting for food at a Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was at the Happy Garden restaurant on Graham Avenue in Bushwick on Halloween when he was attacked, the NYPD said.

He was waiting for food with a friend when a man stepped between them, police said.

They started arguing and the man threw a glass bottle, hitting the victim's face, police said.

The victim chased him across the street where they started fighting, then a woman who was with the assailant used a sharp object to slash the victim's neck, police said.

The attackers fled on foot.

The victim was treated at Woodhull Hospital for cuts to his face and neck, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).