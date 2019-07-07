Man Slashed in Fight on Subway Platform in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Slashed in Fight on Subway Platform in Brooklyn: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A man was slashed in the neck, face and arms in a fight on a subway platform in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. 

    The 22-year-old victim was in the Broadway Junction subway station shortly after midnight on Saturday when a dispute escalated into a fight, the NYPD said. 

    The attacker used a sharp object to slash the victim multiple times. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital with two slash wounds on his neck, one on his chin and one on his arm. 

    The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 155 pounds. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

