Man Slashed in Face on Midtown Street Corner: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Slashed in Face on Midtown Street Corner: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Slashed in Face on Midtown Street Corner: NYPD
    NYPD
    The NYPD released these photos of two men suspected in a slashing in midtown.

    A man was kicked and slashed in the face while standing on a midtown Manhattan street corner, police said. 

    The 54-year-old victim was at 47th Street and Eighth Avenue just after midnight on Friday when two men began kicking him, the NYPD said. They also slashed his face. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said. 

    No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Rick Loomis/Getty Images

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Less than a half hour after the slashing, a man choked and robbed a woman in a midtown steakhouse. The attacks don't appear to be related. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us