Man Slashed in Face on Midtown Street Corner: NYPD

The NYPD released these photos of two men suspected in a slashing in midtown.

A man was kicked and slashed in the face while standing on a midtown Manhattan street corner, police said.

The 54-year-old victim was at 47th Street and Eighth Avenue just after midnight on Friday when two men began kicking him, the NYPD said. They also slashed his face.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

