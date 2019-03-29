the suspect walked up the in Flatbush and asked him what he was looking at, police say. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Attacker Slashes Man in Head, Face for Looking at Him: NYPD

What to Know A 42-year-old man was slashed in his head and face in Brooklyn by an attacker who asked what he was looking at, police say

The victim ignored the suspect and walked away from him on Cortelyou Road in Flatbush; then the situation turned violent

No arrests have been made; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

Police are trying to hunt down a man in Brooklyn they say slashed another man just for looking the wrong direction.

The NYPD says the suspect walked up the 42-year-old victim on Cortelyou Road in Flatbush on March 19 and asked him what he was looking at.

The victim ignored the suspect and walked away. However, that is when police say the situation escalated.

The 30-something-year-old suspect followed the victim and after a brief confrontation, the man was slashed in the head and face with a knife, officials said. The attacker then fled the area.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.