NJ Man Who Sang, Ordered Pizza at Grandma's After Killing Woman Gets Prison

Prosecutors say he followed her from a convenience store and shot her in the back of her neck, then went to his grandma's and ordered a pizza

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Handout
    Tamar Reaves

    What to Know

    • An NJ man who ordered pizza and posted a video of himself singing after killing a woman is going to prison

    • A judge on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Tamar Reaves of Franklin Township to 27 years behind bars

    • Reaves pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of 18-year-old Chamari Webb

    A New Jersey man who ordered pizza and posted a video of himself singing after killing a woman is going to prison. 

    A judge on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Tamar Reaves of Franklin Township to 27 years behind bars. He must serve 23 years before he'll be eligible for parole. 

    Reaves pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of 18-year-old Chamari Webb. Prosecutors say Reaves followed Webb from a convenience store and shot her in the back of her neck. 

    Prosecutors say Reaves then went to his grandmother's, ordered pizza and posted a video of himself on social media singing lyrics to a song which mirrored the shooting.

