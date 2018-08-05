Man Showing Gun to Friend Accidentally Shoots Them Both: Police

A man who was showing his Beretta semi-automatic handgun to a friend when he accidentally shot them both, police said Sunday.

The 40-year-old gun owner was at his home in Fair Lawn on Saturday night when he showed the .380 Beretta to a friend, police said.

The gun accidentally discharged one round, hitting the owner in the left hand and his friend in the right hip, Fair Lawn police said.

Another friend drove them to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where they were both being treated.

The gun was recovered at the scene, police said.