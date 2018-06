A man was shot in the back early Saturday, killing him in the street, police said.

Louise Greene, 30, of the Bronx, was found unresponsive on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near 131st Street in Harlem, the NYPD said. He was shot at about 2:30 a.m.

Green was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

A suspect has been taken into custody with charges pending, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.