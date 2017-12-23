Suspect Named in Shooting Death at Popular Times Square Bar

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday at a popular sports bar in Times Square, police say. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know Police named a suspect Saturday in the shooting death at a popular Times Square sports bar

Christopher Rivas, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting on Tuesday of Perseus Salichs outside of the Tonic Bar, the NYPD said

Police say the shooting happened after some sort of argument; at least one witness said there was no fight and the victim was just shot

Police have named a suspect in a shooting death at a popular sports bar in Times Square.

Christopher Rivas, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting on Tuesday of Perseus Salichs outside of the Tonic Bar, the NYPD said.

Police said Saturday that Rivas is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, red jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police said Salichs, 33, of Manhattan, was shot after some sort of argument.

A witness who works across the street told NBC 4 New York that he didn't see any sort of altercation, but that the suspect just shot the victim, wordlessly, as the victim walked out of the bar.

"There was no fight or anything like that," the witness said. "It was so quiet. They just came out of the club and we heard the shot."





