Man Shot in Stomach, Police Say; Bullets Pierce Fence Around Yard Where Kids Play
Man Shot in Stomach, Police Say; Bullets Pierce Fence Around Yard Where Kids Play

The 31-year-old man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said

By Andrew Siff

Published 31 minutes ago

    News 4/Andrew Siff
    The scene at 171st Street and 120th Avenue in Jamaica, near where the shooting took place.

    A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach in Queens, police said — and two of the bullets that were fired pierced a fence around a yard where children play, according to a neighbor.

    The man was shot in the stomach at the intersection of 171st Street and 119th Avenue in Jamaica just before 12:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

    He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

    Neighbors told NBC 4 New York they heard several shots fired at the intersection. Two of the bullets pierced a white vinyl fence around one neighbor’s yard, she said.

    “It sounded like firecrackers. My grandkids play here. My children,” she said. “I went outside to make sure none of them were hurt or anything.”

    “It’s a very scary experience,” she added.

    Police didn’t immediately say whether they looking for one or more shooters. The incident is under investigation.

