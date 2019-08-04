Man Shot Twice Over NYC Parking Spot: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Shot Twice Over NYC Parking Spot: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Companion of Parking Spot Shooter Sought NYPD

    Police released this video of a woman who they say was with a man accused of shooting another man over a parking spot in the Bronx.

    (Published 32 minutes ago)

    A man was shot twice in the back in a dispute over a parking spot in the Bronx, police said. 

    The 24-year-old victim had been arguing with another man about a parking space on Popham Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood on July 28, the NYPD said. 

    The suspect left, then returned with a gun and shot the victim twice in the lower back, police said. Then the shooter ran off. 

    The victim was taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    AFP/Getty Images

    Police said the shooter was with a woman, whose image they released. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

