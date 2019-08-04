Man Shot Twice Over NYC Parking Spot: NYPD

Police released this video of a woman who they say was with a man accused of shooting another man over a parking spot in the Bronx.

A man was shot twice in the back in a dispute over a parking spot in the Bronx, police said.

The 24-year-old victim had been arguing with another man about a parking space on Popham Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood on July 28, the NYPD said.

The suspect left, then returned with a gun and shot the victim twice in the lower back, police said. Then the shooter ran off.

The victim was taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooter was with a woman, whose image they released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).