Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Bay Ridge, then got away in a car with TLC plates. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A man was killed in a shooting on a street in Brooklyn Friday evening, police say.

The victim was found shot in the neck in the area of 93rd Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge at about 5:45 p.m., according to police. The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter got away in a vehicle with TLC plates, police said.

Neighbor Ricardo Neira said he heard "seven to 10" shots.

"It's upsetting," said another neighbor, Kristen Valdes. "Nothing really goes on here. This neighborhood is calm. There's bars but it never comes down to that. Shootings are very unheard of around here."

Police have no suspects. A motive wasn't clear.