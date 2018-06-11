Chopper 4 was over the scene of a deadly shooting in Queens. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man who was hit by a hail of bullets in Queens early Monday tried to drive himself to the hospital, but crashed and died before he could get there, police say.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot several times around 3:30 in Jamaica, near Liberty Avenue and Liverpool Street, according to the NYPD. The man then hit the gas of a 2017 Volvo and tried to get himself to a hospital, but he crashed into two parked cars.

He was the rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Chopper 4 was first over the scene and shows a black car with front-end damage and its tail lights lit up. Two other damaged cars are seen sitting in the road as well.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.