Man Sexually Assaults Teen Girl On Ward's Island: Police

The 15-year-old girl had just taken a break on July 27 and went to relax by one of the baseball fields at the park. Police say that’s when the suspect approached her and started talking to her. When she tried to leave, cops say he grabbed her by the neck and dragged her toward a gate where he sexually assaulted her with his hand.

The girl managed to fight off the attacker and got away. She suffered a small laceration on her leg and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said.

Some say the attack isn’t totally surprising, given that the sprawling park is often used by kids soccer leagues, and has many isolated areas.

The suspect is described as a bald man in his 50s, about 5-foot-6. Police released a sketch of the suspect, hoping someone will identify him from that.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.