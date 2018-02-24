Man Sexually Assaulted 6 Kids Swimming at YMCA: Police

A man sexually assaulted six children during a swim class at the New Jersey YMCA where he lived, police said.

Timothy Smith, 42, was charged with six counts of child endangerment and six counts of sexual assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.

All six victims were between the ages of 6 and 9, police said.

Smith lived at the Hackensack YMCA where the children were assaulted on Feb. 16, according to police, who allege Smith touched the kids' intimate parts during a public swim program.

In a statement, the YMCA said that it has suspended Smith's membership and that he no longer has access to the membership areas of the facility in Hackensack.

"We have & will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities with their investigation," the YMCA said.



It wasn't clear whether Smith, who works at a deli counter in a grocery store in Paramus, had an attorney.