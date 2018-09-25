Man Tried to Set Deli Ablaze After Fight With Worker: NYPD

What to Know
A man tried to set a Bronx deli on fire after getting into a dispute with the worker there, police say
No injuries were reported in the fire in the Wakefield section, but the blaze did cause minor injuries
The man fled, and the worker was able to put the fire out; witnesses are urged to call investigators with tips
A man tried to set a Bronx deli ablaze after a fight with the worker, police say.
Officials claim a 20-something-year-old man had gotten into a verbal argument with a 30-year-old clerk that quickly turned physical around 6 Sunday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear what the duo were arguing over, but police said the man ended up leaving the Wakefield store on White Plains Road.
But he returned later that same day, police said. This time, he spread a canister of flammable liquid all over the store and lit it on fire, the NYPD says.
The man fled, and the worker was able to put the fire out. No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused minor damage, police said.
Video from the scene (above) shows the man lit the fire, throw the canister inside and walk away.
Witnesses are urged to call investigators with tips.