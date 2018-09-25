Man Tried to Set Deli Ablaze After Fight With Worker: NYPD

A man was caught on video trying to set an NYC deli on fire, video shows. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018)

What to Know A man tried to set a Bronx deli on fire after getting into a dispute with the worker there, police say

No injuries were reported in the fire in the Wakefield section, but the blaze did cause minor injuries

The man fled, and the worker was able to put the fire out; witnesses are urged to call investigators with tips

A man tried to set a Bronx deli ablaze after a fight with the worker, police say.

Officials claim a 20-something-year-old man had gotten into a verbal argument with a 30-year-old clerk that quickly turned physical around 6 Sunday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear what the duo were arguing over, but police said the man ended up leaving the Wakefield store on White Plains Road.

Police say this is the man who tried to burn down the deli.

Photo credit: NYPD

But he returned later that same day, police said. This time, he spread a canister of flammable liquid all over the store and lit it on fire, the NYPD says.

The man fled, and the worker was able to put the fire out. No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused minor damage, police said.

Video from the scene (above) shows the man lit the fire, throw the canister inside and walk away.

Witnesses are urged to call investigators with tips.

