A man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for the brutal 2014 murder of his sister in the Chinatown apartment they shared, officials say.

Chuen Lau, 60, was sentenced to 19 years-to–life for the murder of Mei Lin Lau, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Wednesday.

Lau pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree on Jan. 17, 2018.

“Chuen Lau brutally murdered his own sister in a vicious act of domestic violence, stabbing and beating her to death in the apartment they shared before fleeing the scene,” Vance said in a statement.

According to court documents, Lau shared an apartment with his sister on Eldrige Street between Broome and Grande Streets. Between the evening of May 15 and the morning of May 16, 2014, Lau allegedly attacked Mei Lin stabbing and striking her more than 20 times on her face and body, killing her.

Authorities say Lau fled the apartment and rented a room at the US Pacific Hotel on the Bowery.

On May 17, 2014, a family member grew concerned when she was unable to reach Mei Lin and contacted the FDNY to enter the apartment. Upon entering the apartment, she discovered the body and called polic, officials say.

Lau was arrested the next day at his hotel and allegedly admitted to attacking his sister following a series of personal and financial disputes.