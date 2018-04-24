What to Know A man wearing a New Orleans Saints coat got away with several hundred dollars and an iPhone during a robbery in Brooklyn

The suspect lied about a dead rat to lure the Tony's Smoke Shop worker to the bathroom, where he was attacked by the robber

It happened in Bushwick back on March 2; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stopper with tips

A man wearing a New Orleans Saints coat told a fib about a dead rat to lure a worker to a bathroom so he could rob the store, police say.

Cops claim the robbery happened back on March 2 when the Saints fan walked into a smoke shop in Brooklyn and asked to use the bathroom. The robber left the facility and told the worker there was giant dead rat that needed to be cleaned up.

The worker at Tony’s Smoke Shop on Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick headed toward the bathroom when the robber blindsided him, hitting him in the head multiple times, according to the NYPD.

The suspect then slammed the cash register on the ground and swiped $400 from it and the worker’s iPhone, officials said. He then fled the store.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. Cops urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips.