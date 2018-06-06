Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly drove into a woman after a dinner date at a Red Lobster restaurant in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Police say the suspect and 24-year-old victim had dinner at the Gateway Drive restaurant on Sunday. At some point, they say he punched her in the face.

The man got into a car, then got out again and grabbed the victim's phone, which he smashed on the ground, police say. Then he got back in the car and reversed, hitting the young woman, officials say.

She fell to the ground and suffered knee lacerations, but wasn't badly hurt. It wasn't clear how long she had known the man prior to the attack.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above). He was last seen driving a black Nissan Maxima. Anyone with information about him or the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.