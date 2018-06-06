Man Drives Into Woman After Red Lobster Dinner Date, Punch in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Drives Into Woman After Red Lobster Dinner Date, Punch in Brooklyn: NYPD

It wasn't clear how long the two had known each other prior to the attack

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Drives Into Woman After Red Lobster Dinner Date, Punch in Brooklyn: NYPD
    Handout

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly drove into a woman after a dinner date at a Red Lobster restaurant in Brooklyn over the weekend. 

    Police say the suspect and 24-year-old victim had dinner at the Gateway Drive restaurant on Sunday. At some point, they say he punched her in the face.

    The man got into a car, then got out again and grabbed the victim's phone, which he smashed on the ground, police say. Then he got back in the car and reversed, hitting the young woman, officials say. 

    She fell to the ground and suffered knee lacerations, but wasn't badly hurt. It wasn't clear how long she had known the man prior to the attack. 

    20 Best New Ice Cream Flavors for Summer 2018 Revealed

    [NY ONLY USES CANVA/CC] Here Are 20 of the Most Amazing New Ice Cream Flavors for Summer 2018, According to The Daily Meal
    Pexels/CC

    Police released a photo of the suspect (above). He was last seen driving a black Nissan Maxima. Anyone with information about him or the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.  

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us