The NYPD is looking to for a man after a string of thirteen reported robberies across Brooklyn and Queens. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

Robber Wanted in More Than a Dozen Attacks in NYC: Cops

The NYPD is looking to for a man after a string of thirteen reported robberies across Brooklyn and Queens.

Spanning from Jan. 3 to Tuesday, police said the robber attacked victims--many of whom elderly--holding them at knife point. In all thirteen incidents, he has gotten away.

"Ruthless, especially to mess with the elderly," said Kimberly Rivera of Bushwick.

The robberies occurred across Bedford-Stuyveseant, Bushwick, East Flatbush, Ozone Park, Ridgewood and East New York, according to authorities.



Police said that in one instance, on Jan. 24, the man approached a 70-year-old woman at 76th Street and Glenmore Avenue. After brandishing a knife, stole $100 and $6,300 worth of jewelry.

The chain of violent crimes has spread fear throughout the community, and has many residents worried for the safety of their loved ones.

"I have three children. We've actually experienced robberies here, and we're behind a gated fence," Rivera said.

The robber is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.