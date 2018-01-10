Police are looking for a robber who allegedly attacked an elderly woman at a post office, then snatched $300 in cash from a little girl at a bank nearby, running away with the money and the child's glove.

The man approached his first victim, an 81-year-old woman, inside a post office on the corner of 68th Street and Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side Tuesday afternoon, at about 2:20 p.m.

He shoved her to the floor and took her purse containing $65 in cash, a cellphone and medication, then ran away, according to police. The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with bruising and pain to her back and wrist.

A few minutes later, police say the same man entered a Chase Bank on the corner of 70th Street and Broadway. A 37-year-old woman who was there with her two children -- a 4-year-old girl and a 5-month-old girl -- had just withdrawn cash from an ATM, which the 4-year-old girl took.

The man came from behind and snatched the money from the little girl's right hand and ran off with $300 in cash and the child's glove, police said. He fled toward Amsterdam Avenue.

The man is described as being about 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-4 to 5-feet-6, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a green flight jacket, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The robber is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.



