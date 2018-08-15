Police are looking for the person who robbed an 8-year-old boy of his cellphone in the Bronx. (Published 1 minute ago)

The suspect followed the boy into the vestibule of an apartment building in the area of St. Ann's Avenue and East 139th Street just before 6 p.m. and tried to snatch his cellphone from his hands, police said.

The two briefly tussled in the struggle for the phone, and the suspect managed to rip the phone away and run away.

He's described as being about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or nypdcrimestoppers.com.