The 20-something-year-old suspect sneaks up behind his victims, threatens them with a knife and takes their purses, cellphones and wallet

Police in Queens say they are on the hunt for man in a hoodie with a knife sneaking up behind women and robbing them.

The 20-something-year-old suspect’s crime spree started last Wednesday night in Elmhurst where the NYPD said he approached a 50-year-old woman from behind and put a knife to her throat and demanded her stuff. It was then when the suspect took the victim’s purse and fled with it. It was worth $1,600.

The woman was not injured, police said, but he did strike again the same night about an hour and a half later. This time, cops claim he got violent.

He came up from behind on a 41-year-old woman wielding a knife and took her cellphone and slashed her arm and hand, officials said. He ran off, but less than 10 minutes later, approached another woman and demanded her purse.

He took her bag from her and slashed the victim on the arm and fled, authorities said. Both women were treated and released from an area hospital.

Cops said the same man then attacked a 20-year-old man on Sunday, put a knife to his throat, took his wallet worth about $600 and cut him on his neck. The victim is expected to be OK, but the suspect fled and hasn’t been seen since.

No arrests have been made and investigators urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could land the suspect behind bars.